Catalan Leader Urges Madrid To Start Dialogue Without Preconditions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Catalan Leader Urges Madrid to Start Dialogue Without Preconditions

Catalan President Quim Torra called on the Spanish government on Tuesday to start a dialogue without preliminary conditions in order to settle the current crisis on the region's right for self-determination

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Catalan President Quim Torra called on the Spanish government on Tuesday to start a dialogue without preliminary conditions in order to settle the current crisis on the region's right for self-determination.

"The government [of Catalonia] stands for political and democratic settlement and calls on [Spain's] acting Prime Minister [Pedro Sanchez] to start the dialogue without preliminary conditions in order to let each side propose conditions for settling the current crisis. As part of this dialogue, the Generalitat will be defending the right for self-determination as a way to determine the political future of Catalonia," Torra said at a televised press conference in Barcelona.

Torra noted that he had called Sanchez four times over the last few days, but the prime minister had refused to answer. This indicates the "irresponsibility" of the Spanish government head, according to the president.

The head of the Generalitat also reiterated his condemnation of violence in the autonomous community, adding that "the struggle for independence is peaceful in nature" and condemned the Supreme Court's verdict against Catalan politicians involved in the illegal independence referendum in 2017.

Torra, in particular, proposed the creation of a parliamentary commission that would "absolutely transparently study and analyze all the events that occurred last week," and also suggested that Miquel Buch, the adviser on domestic affairs to the government of Catalonia, should conduct an internal investigation into the possible excessive use of force by Catalan law enforcement officers over recent days.

Sanchez sent a letter to Torra on Monday, repeating his earlier demand for the region's head to condemn the ongoing violence. In the letter, Sanchez outlined three duties that a public official was required to perform to condemn violence, protect security forces and avoid social confrontation and said that Torra had failed in these actions.

The violent protests, ongoing in Catalonia since last Monday, were triggered by the Spanish Supreme Court's sentencing of nine Catalan independence leaders to lengthy prison terms. Hundreds of protesters have been injured and detained since the demonstrations began.

