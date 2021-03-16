UrduPoint.com
Catalan Municipality Declares King Of Spain Felipe VI Persona Non Grata - Reports

Tue 16th March 2021

The government of the Catalan municipality of Sant Cugat del Valles declared King of Spain Felipe VI persona non grata, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The government of the Catalan municipality of Sant Cugat del Valles declared King of Spain Felipe VI persona non grata, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Catalan Tot Sant Cugat news outlet, the decision was made during a regular meeting of the municipal council on Monday. The initiative was backed by three pro-independence parties, claiming that the monarchy is an anti-democratic institution based on inheritance law and the "heir" to dictator Francisco Franco's regime.

The Socialists' Party of Catalonia voted against the proposal, while the Republican Left of Catalonia party (ERC) abstained from voting.

"We cannot declare a specific individual persona non grata. If we were talking about an institute, we would do it," ERC local head Gemma Aristoy was cited as saying by Tot Sant Cugat.

Sant Cugat del Valles was also declared a republican and antimonarchist municipality following the council meeting.

The Spanish monarchy had its reputation damaged amid three ongoing corruption investigations into former King Juan Carlos I and mass protests in Catalonia triggered by the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel over slandering the Spanish monarchy, among other things.

