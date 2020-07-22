UrduPoint.com
Catalan Parliament Backs 2017 Independence Bid Report Calling On Spanish King To Abdicate

The parliament in the separatist-minded Spanish region of Catalonia endorsed a report by a commission that looked into Madrid's crackdown following its 2017 secession bid and called for the Spanish king to abdicate

The review, which criticized the central government's decision to suspend Catalan autonomy and reimpose direct rule from Madrid after the October 2017 independence referendum was backed by 69 lawmakers, with another 56 voting against and one party abstaining.

The document points to an existing "political conflict between Catalonia and the state of Spain" that, separatist lawmakers argue, stems from the state's refusal to recognize Catalonia's right for self-determination.

They accuse King Felipe VI of playing a key role in the return of direct rule, which they called a "coup d'etat.

" The Catalan autonomy was suspended for almost seven months after 90 percent of those who voted in the referendum backed secession.

"For the sake of a healthy democracy, we believe Felipe VI should abdicate, a full probe should be conducted into the political meddling and corruption of the Bourbon monarchy and a referendum on the monarchy should be conducted in the republic and the rest of the country," the document reads.

The father of the Spanish king, Juan Carlos I, has been accused by the media of hiding millions of Euros in offshore accounts. The Spanish parliament in March rejected calls to investigate him for alleged money laundering, saying that the national constitution granted him blanket immunity.

