MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Catalan parliament will hold an emergency plenary session on August 7 to discuss the situation in the country after the former monarch, Juan Carlos I, left Spain amid an ongoing corruption case, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the head of the Catalan regional government, Quim Torra, called on Spain's King Felipe VI to abdicate in relation to his father's self-imposed exile and asked Roger Torrent, the speaker of the regional parliament, to call an emergency session to debate the former monarch's leaving of the country.

According to the EFE news agency, parliament is set to develop a common position regarding the crisis of the monarchy and the departure of Juan Carlos I.

Earlier this week, domestic newspapers reported that Juan Carlos I, dogged by a corruption scandal at home, had arrived in the Dominican Republic. The former monarch's lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco, said that Carlos would remain available to speak with Spanish prosecutors despite his absence.

The corruption case was opened after the Spanish Supreme Court began investigating the former monarch in June, in relation to a 2011 deal that saw Spanish firms awarded a contract worth 6.7 billion Euros ($7.8 billion) to construct a high-speed railroad link between the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina.