UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Parliament To Hold Emergency Session Friday Over Former King's Departure - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Catalan Parliament to Hold Emergency Session Friday Over Former King's Departure - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Catalan parliament will hold an emergency plenary session on August 7 to discuss the situation in the country after the former monarch, Juan Carlos I, left Spain amid an ongoing corruption case, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the head of the Catalan regional government, Quim Torra, called on Spain's King Felipe VI to abdicate in relation to his father's self-imposed exile and asked Roger Torrent, the speaker of the regional parliament, to call an emergency session to debate the former monarch's leaving of the country.

According to the EFE news agency, parliament is set to develop a common position regarding the crisis of the monarchy and the departure of Juan Carlos I.

Earlier this week, domestic newspapers reported that Juan Carlos I, dogged by a corruption scandal at home, had arrived in the Dominican Republic. The former monarch's lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco, said that Carlos would remain available to speak with Spanish prosecutors despite his absence.

The corruption case was opened after the Spanish Supreme Court began investigating the former monarch in June, in relation to a 2011 deal that saw Spanish firms awarded a contract worth 6.7 billion Euros ($7.8 billion) to construct a high-speed railroad link between the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Scandal Mecca Parliament Saudi Medina Spain Dominican Republic June August Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

33 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

50 minutes ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

56 minutes ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s directives, UAE to ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo reopens tomorrow with safety in mind

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.