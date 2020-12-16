Catalan Police Detain Russian National Suspected of Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Catalan police detained in Barcelona's Premia de Dalt a Russian businessman wanted on suspicion of committing financial fraud in his home country, Mossos d'Esquadra law enforcement agency said on Wednesday.

According to the release, the investigation began in November after the detainee's ex-wife, who lives in Russia, accused him of kidnapping their common daughter.

The man of 39 years old left Russia in 2012 and had since resided in different countries, such as Belarus, Cyprus and Spain. He has opened several businesses in Barcelona, including restaurants.