Catalan Police Disperse Separatists Blocking Highway Between Spain, France - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Catalan police have begun dispersing protesters who blocked a major highway near the city of Girona, which connects Spain and France, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Spain's 24 Horas broadcaster, the protesters set barricades on the AP-7 highway on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, hundreds of cars and trucks were stuck in a large traffic jam in the area. Radical protesters are currently setting trees and tires on fire.

Earlier in the day, radical Catalan pro-independence group Democratic Tsunami announced the end of its three-day action to block highways, though the AP-7 highway remained blocked.

The pro-independence protests in Catalonia began in mid-October as the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalans to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. Hundreds of people have been arrested and injured in the unrest, including police officers.