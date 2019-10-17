UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Police Say Detained At Least 20 People During Wednesday Protests Across Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Catalan Police Say Detained at Least 20 People During Wednesday Protests Across Region

At least 20 people were detained during the Wednesday protests in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, regional police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 20 people were detained during the Wednesday protests in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, regional police said on Thursday.

The protests in Catalonia have been underway since Monday when the Spanish Supreme Court handled prison terms of up to 13 years to nine out of 12 accused Catalan independence movement leaders. The demonstrations subsequently turned violent, resulting in dozens of people injured and detained. On Wednesday, radical protesters set up barricades, and set garbage cans and cars on fire in Barcelona.

"At least 20 people were detained [on Wednesday] across [Catalonia] over their suspected links to violent actions during various demonstrations and rallies," regional police, Mossos de Escuadra, wrote on their Twitter page.

During the 2017 independence referendum, over 90 percent of those, who cast ballots, supported the secession of the region from Spain. However, since the vote has not been authorized by the central government, Madrid dissolved the regional authorities and detained the separatist leaders on various charges, including sedition and misuse of public funds.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Supreme Court Police Vote Twitter Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle ..

7 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the durat ..

9 minutes ago

Ending poverty crucial to sustainable future for a ..

20 minutes ago

Military World Games in China to Draw Over 9,300 O ..

30 minutes ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

32 minutes ago

UK's Labour Head Corbyn May Back Referendum on Pos ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.