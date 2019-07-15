UrduPoint.com
Catalan Politician Denied Participation In Barcelona Council By Supreme Court

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Catalan Politician Denied Participation in Barcelona Council by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Spain on Monday banned Joaquim Forn, a Catalan politician who is in custody on charges related to the 2017 independence referendum, from attending a session of the Barcelona Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Supreme Court of Spain on Monday banned Joaquim Forn, a Catalan politician who is in custody on charges related to the 2017 independence referendum, from attending a session of the Barcelona Council.

Forn asked the court to allow him to be present during the Tuesday session of the Council, when the positions in the mayor's office would be assigned.

"The limitations imposed by provisional detention are proportionate to the necessity of maintaining the goals of the process at the moment when court hearings are over," the decision said.

On June 12, The Supreme Court finished hearing the case of 12 politicians, including Joaquim Forn, nine of whom were charged with organizing an insurrection.

In the April 28 election, "Together for Catalonia," Forn's political party, won five mandates in the Council.

