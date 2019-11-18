UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan President Goes On Trial For 'disobedience'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:18 PM

Catalan president goes on trial for 'disobedience'

The president of Catalonia's regional government went on trial in Barcelona on Monday for "disobedience" after refusing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings, amid heightened tensions in the Spanish region

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The president of Catalonia's regional government went on trial in Barcelona on Monday for "disobedience" after refusing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings, amid heightened tensions in the Spanish region.

Prosecutors have called for Quim Torra to be declared ineligible for public office for 20 months, which would make it impossible for him to remain president of the wealthy region.

His trial comes after Spain's Supreme Court on October 14 sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to lengthy jail terms over an abortive 2017 independence bid, setting off a wave of angry protests that repeatedly descended into violence.

In March, Spanish electoral authorities ordered Torra to remove separatist symbols from public buildings to respect institutional neutrality ahead of parliamentary elections in April.

They objected in particular to a banner outside the Catalonian regional government headquarters that read "Freedom for political prisoners and exiles" next to a yellow ribbon indicating support for the detained Catalan separatist leaders who were sentenced last month.

The Catalan government ignored two deadlines to take the banner down before finally ceding just before a planned police intervention.

Catalonia's parliament and its regional government are dominated by separatist parties, but the region itself remains deeply divided and the recent crisis has exacerbated the split.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Parliament Jail Split Barcelona Independence Spain March April October 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Dry fruit demand goes up amid high rates as winter ..

12 minutes ago

Yemeni Prime Minister, Central Bank Governor, Mini ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber named as official Expo 2020 partner

38 minutes ago

UAE sends food aid convoy to residents of Brom May ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airb ..

12 minutes ago

MBRSC signs MoU with United Nations Office for Out ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.