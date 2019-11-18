UrduPoint.com
Catalan President Goes On Trial For 'disobedience'

Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Catalan president goes on trial for 'disobedience'

The president of Catalonia's regional government went on trial in Barcelona on Monday for "disobedience" after refusing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings, amid heightened tensions in the Spanish region

Prosecutors have called for Quim Torra to be fined 30,000 Euros ($33,000) and declared ineligible for public office for 20 months, which would make it impossible for him to remain president and likely trigger an early election in the wealthy northeastern region.

But his ineligibility would only come into effect if the sentence is confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, which could take months.

Torra's one-day trial opened after Spain's Supreme Court on October 14 sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to lengthy jailterms over an abortive 2017 independence bid, setting off a wave ofangry protests that repeatedly descended into violence.

