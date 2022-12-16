Catalan President Proposes Reforming Spanish Constitution to Hold Independence Referendum

Catalan President Pere Aragones on Friday proposed reforming the Spanish constitution to remove obstacles to a referendum of Catalonia's self-determination and independence.

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Catalan President Pere Aragones on Friday proposed reforming the Spanish constitution to remove obstacles to a referendum of Catalonia's self-determination and independence.

"If the problem is in the reform of the constitution rather that in the political will, let us solve it," Aragones told Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER, answering the question whether it is possible to hold a referendum without amending the constitution.

Aragones also said that he expected to discuss the issue of a referendum with the Spanish government in coming months, hoping to reach a political agreement of the matter.

At the same time, earlier in the week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that there would never be another independence referendum in Catalonia.

Catalonia has an influential separatist movement and the issue of the region's independence from Spain has always been on top of the agenda of Catalan politics.

In the October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, over 90% of voters supported Catalonia's independence. The Spanish government has refused to recognize the results of the vote, the turnout for which fell below 50% and stood at 43%.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court sentenced 12 Catalan politicians and activists for organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence. Nine people were found guilty of mutiny and received sentences ranging from nine to 13 years in prison. Three were found guilty of insubordination and given fines.