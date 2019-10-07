UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan President Quim Torra Survives Confidence Vote In Region's Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Catalan President Quim Torra Survives Confidence Vote in Region's Parliament

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Catalan President Quim Torra survived a confidence vote in the regional parliament, its speaker, Roger Torrent, announced on Monday.

The lawmakers rejected a motion of no confidence in a 40-76 vote with 17 abstentions, the voting results showed.

The motion was initiated by the centrist party Citizens, which has the largest faction with 36 out of 135 seats.

The reason for the motion was information that Torra was allegedly associated with radicals from the Committees for the Defence of the Republic, who were planning violent actions in early October.

However, the proposal of the centrists was not even supported by the Socialists' Party of Catalonia, because, according to its Secretary-General Miquel Iceta, the initiative was initially doomed to failure due to lack of votes.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote October From

Recent Stories

Montpellier call Top 14 salary cap fine 'Stalinist ..

27 minutes ago

Prime Minister leaves for China

27 minutes ago

Animated Murray recovers from slow start to win Sh ..

27 minutes ago

Four members of Indian family drown trying to take ..

27 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif files review petition in Arshad Malik ..

27 minutes ago

Lloris out for the rest of the year, says Deschamp ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.