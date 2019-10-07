MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Catalan President Quim Torra survived a confidence vote in the regional parliament, its speaker, Roger Torrent, announced on Monday.

The lawmakers rejected a motion of no confidence in a 40-76 vote with 17 abstentions, the voting results showed.

The motion was initiated by the centrist party Citizens, which has the largest faction with 36 out of 135 seats.

The reason for the motion was information that Torra was allegedly associated with radicals from the Committees for the Defence of the Republic, who were planning violent actions in early October.

However, the proposal of the centrists was not even supported by the Socialists' Party of Catalonia, because, according to its Secretary-General Miquel Iceta, the initiative was initially doomed to failure due to lack of votes.