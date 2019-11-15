UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists Plan Protests In Barcelona On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:28 PM

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists Plan Protests in Barcelona on Saturday

The Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a radical pro-independence movement in Catalonia that aims to gain independence for the region, on Friday announced plans for a full blockade in Barcelona on Saturday

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a radical pro-independence movement in Catalonia that aims to gain independence for the region, on Friday announced plans for a full blockade in Barcelona on Saturday.

"This Saturday, be ready for a blockade," the CDR tweeted.

The group also called on their supporters to carry no symbols, wear comfortable clothes, and stock up with enough food and water.

Earlier this week, another Catalan pro-independence group, Democratic Tsunami, organized the Spain-France highway blockade for three days.

At least 19 people were detained following the protest.

The pro-independence protests in Catalonia began in mid-October as the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence leaders to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the 2017 independence referendum. Hundreds of people have been arrested and injured in the unrest in the wake of the court's decision.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Protest Supreme Court Water Barcelona Independence 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Afghan First Lady Says Kidnapped US, Australian Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-US Ambassador Denies Giving Ukraine 'Do Not Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Citizen Portal redresses 1254363 complaints till d ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong protesters defy Xi with pro-democracy ra ..

3 minutes ago

Ousted US envoy testifies at Trump impeachment hea ..

8 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Slams Second Vote on Brexit as 'Torpi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.