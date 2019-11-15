Catalan Pro-Independence Activists Plan Protests in Barcelona on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a radical pro-independence movement in Catalonia that aims to gain independence for the region, on Friday announced plans for a full blockade in Barcelona on Saturday

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a radical pro-independence movement in Catalonia that aims to gain independence for the region, on Friday announced plans for a full blockade in Barcelona on Saturday.

"This Saturday, be ready for a blockade," the CDR tweeted.

The group also called on their supporters to carry no symbols, wear comfortable clothes, and stock up with enough food and water.

Earlier this week, another Catalan pro-independence group, Democratic Tsunami, organized the Spain-France highway blockade for three days.

At least 19 people were detained following the protest.

The pro-independence protests in Catalonia began in mid-October as the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence leaders to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the 2017 independence referendum. Hundreds of people have been arrested and injured in the unrest in the wake of the court's decision.