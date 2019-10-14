UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash At Barcelona's El Prat Airport - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash at Barcelona's El Prat Airport - Reports

Clashes between Catalan pro-independence supporters and law enforcement officers erupted near Barcelona's El Prat on Monday, as protests started near the airport after the Spanish Supreme Court handed lengthy sentences to Catalan leaders, local media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Clashes between Catalan pro-independence supporters and law enforcement officers erupted near Barcelona's El Prat on Monday, as protests started near the airport after the Spanish Supreme Court handed lengthy sentences to Catalan leaders, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled on cases of 12 politicians who were involved in organizing the 2017 Catalan independence referendum which Madrid called illegal, handing prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years. After that, demonstrators blocked parts of Barcelona's main highway Avinguda Diagonal as well as a number of other central streets.

Several thousand people blocked ways leading to the Terminal 1 of El Prat airport, while dozens staged a sit-in inside the building, media reported.

El Periodico newspaper said that police used stun grenades and tear gas against protesters, while several people were detained.

According to the state-run Aena company that manages all Spanish airports, 67 flights from El Prat airport have been delayed over the protests. Crews and passengers were unable to reach planes in time because of the unrest.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Company Barcelona Madrid Independence Gas 2017 Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

11 seconds ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

2 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's northeast Syria military operation could ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.