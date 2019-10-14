Clashes between Catalan pro-independence supporters and law enforcement officers erupted near Barcelona's El Prat on Monday, as protests started near the airport after the Spanish Supreme Court handed lengthy sentences to Catalan leaders, local media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Clashes between Catalan pro-independence supporters and law enforcement officers erupted near Barcelona 's El Prat on Monday, as protests started near the airport after the Spanish Supreme Court handed lengthy sentences to Catalan leaders, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled on cases of 12 politicians who were involved in organizing the 2017 Catalan independence referendum which Madrid called illegal, handing prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years. After that, demonstrators blocked parts of Barcelona's main highway Avinguda Diagonal as well as a number of other central streets.

Several thousand people blocked ways leading to the Terminal 1 of El Prat airport, while dozens staged a sit-in inside the building, media reported.

El Periodico newspaper said that police used stun grenades and tear gas against protesters, while several people were detained.

According to the state-run Aena company that manages all Spanish airports, 67 flights from El Prat airport have been delayed over the protests. Crews and passengers were unable to reach planes in time because of the unrest.