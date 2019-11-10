UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Pro-Independence Protesters Rally On Spain's Silence Day Ahead Of Elections

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Catalan Pro-Independence Protesters Rally on Spain's Silence Day Ahead of Elections

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Spain's Catalan pro-independence supporters held protests throughout the region the day before the national general elections, when any political agitation actions are forbidden, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Friday, the Catalan pro-independence group Democratic Tsunami announced plans to organize new protests on November 9, the day of campaign silence that precedes every election, and have them continue after Sunday's parliamentary vote. The group wrote on Twitter that protests would be staged in 300 towns and cities across Catalonia on Saturday, with the main event expected at the Square of Catalonia in Barcelona.

According to the protest's organizers, this demonstration is a way to show the autonomous region's "disobedience" against the central electoral commission.

"I am not the only one who is here for this reason [to show disobedience]. We believe in our path and our goals are clear and firm," Oriol Gonzalez, one of the demonstrators in the Square of Catalonia said.

The event concluded with a concert from famous musicians associated with the Catalan independence movement.

With their appearance on stage, the crowd started chanting "freedom!"

Throughout the day, several roads in Catalonia were blocked, but apart from this the protests were peaceful, unlike the previous violent protests that spread throughout the region following Spain's top court sentencing several Catalan leaders to lengthy prison terms.

Catalonia had been engulfed in violent protests since the abovementioned ruling in which Spain's Supreme Court sentenced Catalan leaders to prison terms over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's unsanctioned 2017 independence referendum. Hundreds of people were arrested and hundreds others injured, including police officers in the protests that followed.

Then, following a brief pause, the protests reignited on November 4, amid Spanish King Felipe VI's visit to Barcelona. Separatists tried to block the entrance to the Congress Palace where the royal family was attending an awards ceremony, yelling "we have no king."

Related Topics

Election Injured Tsunami Protest Supreme Court Police Vote Twitter Visit Barcelona Independence Spain November Congress Sunday 2017 Family Event From Top Court

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

10 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

11 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

11 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.