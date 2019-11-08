UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Protest Group Announces 'Ambitious' Plan For Rallies On Campaign Silence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

Catalan Protest Group Announces 'Ambitious' Plan for Rallies on Campaign Silence Day

Catalan pro-independence group Democratic Tsunami has announced plans to organize new protests on November 9, the day of campaign silence that precedes every election, and have them continue after Sunday's parliamentary vote

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Catalan pro-independence group Democratic Tsunami has announced plans to organize new protests on November 9, the day of campaign silence that precedes every election, and have them continue after Sunday's parliamentary vote.

The group wrote on Twitter that protests would be staged in 300 towns and cities across Catalonia on Saturday, with the main event expected at the Square of Catalonia in Barcelona. It called the planned action an act of "disobedience" against the central electoral commission.

The rallies will continue right after the elections from November 11-13. In its statement, the group urged protesters to prepare for the most "ambitious" action, likening it to the one held on September 11, National Day of Catalonia.

The movement reiterated its demands for self-determination and the release of Catalan independence leaders sent to prison for their role in the unsanctioned independence referendum of 2017.

According to Democratic Tsunami, it will continue its non-violent protests regardless of the election results.

Meanwhile, the Committees for the Defense of the Republic, a network of bodies that demand self-determination for Catalonia and which often stage protests in the region, maintain that they have not planned any protests on the election day itself, the Barcelona-based Vanguardia newspaper reported.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in turn, has announced that additional National Police Corps and the Civil Guard officers will be sent to the region to ensure order during the elections. He also reminded those who may try to thwart the vote about criminal liability.

The Spanish people will go to the polls for the country's fourth election in four years on Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Tsunami Prime Minister Police Vote Twitter Barcelona Independence Turkish Lira May September November Criminals Sunday 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

30 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven runs, wi ..

36 minutes ago

US State Department on Russian Companies in Africa ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh Yatrees commend the govt's steps for rights o ..

2 minutes ago

UK-based surgeons conduct 19 surgeries at Burns Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes for De-Escalation in Lebanon, Welcome ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.