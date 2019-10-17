Catalan Protesters Clash With Police Outside Interior Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Catalans angry at the conviction of separatist leaders clashed with police outside a regional interior ministry in Barcelona on Wednesday, in what is the third night of unrest.

Protesters threw cans, rocks and bottles at the officers, who police used batons to push away the angry mob, footage broadcast by the 24 Horas news channel showed.

Thousands others gathered in the regional capital's major avenue for a peaceful demonstration. They threw toilet paper rolls in the air as a sign that "much needs to be cleaned up" in the region.

Calls have been mounting for the Catalan interior chief, Miquel Buch, to resign after he condemned protesters and defended police actions.

Protests began on Monday after the top Spanish court in Madrid gave prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years to nine former Catalan leaders on sedition charges for their role in organizing the 2017 independence vote.