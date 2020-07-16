Catalan Regional Leader Torra Subpoenaed in New Insubordination Case - Court

(@FahadShabbir)

Catalan Regional Leader Torra has been subpoenaed to testify in a new case on insubordination on July 29, Catalonia's High Court of Justice reported on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Catalan Regional Leader Torra has been subpoenaed to testify in a new case on insubordination on July 29, Catalonia's High Court of Justice reported on Thursday.

"A judge of the High Court chamber for civil and criminal cases subpoenaed head of the Catalan regional government Quim Torra to testify on July 29 as a suspect in connection with the crime of insubordination," the court said.

The case revolves around Torra's refusal to comply with the Central Electoral Commission's demand to remove a poster in support of fugitive Catalan politicians from the facade of the Palace of the Generalitat in Barcelona ahead of the parliamentary elections in Spain in November 2019.

On September 20, 2019, the court ordered Torra to remove the poster in 48 hours. However, this was not done until September 27, after the court decided to engage law enforcement agencies in the order's execution.

Earlier, Torra was punished for similar actions ahead of the April 2019 parliamentary elections. In December 2019, the court ruled to deny Torra's right to hold elected and public offices for a year and a half. The verdict was appealed to the Supreme Court of Spain, which has not yet issued a ruling, and Torra continues to serve as the head of the Catalan regional government.