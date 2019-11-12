UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Separatists Cleared From Spain-France Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Catalan separatists cleared from Spain-France motorway

French and Catalan police on Tuesday dispersed a group of Catalan separatists who had been blocking a motorway linking Spain and France at the border, French authorities said

Le Perthus, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :French and Catalan police on Tuesday dispersed a group of Catalan separatists who had been blocking a motorway linking Spain and France at the border, French authorities said.

"There are no more demonstrators on the highway," a spokeswoman for the security department of the eastern French Pyrenees said, adding that no-one had been hurt and the motorway was expected to reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

Sixteen Spanish nationals were arrested.

On Monday, hundreds of separatists shut down the busy motorway between France and Spain in protest over the sentencing last month of nine of their leaders to lengthy jail terms.

The protest came a day after Spain's general election, in which the far-right Vox party made gains on the strength of its hardline stance against Catalan separatism.

Related Topics

Protest Police Motorway Jail France Spain Border Election 2018

Recent Stories

Spain's Socialists, Podemos Sign Preliminary Coali ..

2 minutes ago

Financial Market Sentiment About German Economy Up ..

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Office Says Disengagement at Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago

KUBS Career AUD 2019 seminar on Wednesday

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister concerned over increase in v ..

8 minutes ago

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of el ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.