Catalan separatists leave prison after Spain pardon: AFP

Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The pardoned Catalan separatists who were serving long prison sentences for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid, were released from jail Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said.

As seven of the nine prisoners walked out of Lledoners prison, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Barcelona, they were greeted by dozens of supporters who chanted "Independence, independence!". Two other female prisoners were released from separate facilities also on Wednesday.