Catalan Separatists Likely To Win Majority In Regional Election - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Two Catalan separatist parties look set to win a majority of seats in the regional legislature, a phone survey published after the polls closed on Sunday has showed.

The pro-independence Republican Left is forecast to win 36-38 seats in the 135-strong Catalan parliament, while Together for Catalonia may get 30-33 seats, according to a GAD3 poll.

The unionist Socialists' Party is expected to come second to claim 34-38 seats.

The poll was commissioned by Spanish broadcaster RTVE, Catalan television channel TV3 and Catalunya Radio. It surveyed 8,500 Catalans from January 28 to February 13. The results were published after the polling stations in the region closed at 8 p.m. local time (19:00).

