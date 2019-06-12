UrduPoint.com
Catalan Separatists' Rebellion Trial Draws To Close

Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:16 PM





Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The four-month trial of Catalan separatist leaders accused of rebellion or disobedience for trying to make their region independent from Spain is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

The 12 defendants have been in the dock in Madrid every week since February, in a case that rattled the Spanish state and laid bare bitter divisions in the country.

The Supreme Court has scrutinised their role in organising an illegal referendum on secession and a short-lived declaration of independence in October 2017.

Their supporters say they are "political prisoners" repressed by the Spanish state.

Their opponents say they broke the law and put Spain's unity in peril in the country's worst political crisis since its transition to democracy in the 1970s.

Surveys indicated that around 47 percent of people in Catalonia favour independence for the wealthy northeastern region.

Nine of the defendants are charged with rebellion, including Catalonia's former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, who risks 25 years in jail.

The three other defendants face lesser charges of disobedience and misuse of public funds.

All 12 are expected to take the stand one last time on Wednesday.

Catalan pro-independence protesters in Barcelona called a demonstration to mark the end of the trial.

"This trial is a democratic anomaly," said one, 25-year-old student Abel Vila, carrying a red and yellow pro-independence flag.

