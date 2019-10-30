Catalan Students Pitch Tents in Central Barcelona to Protest Sedition Convictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Catalan students began an open-ended sit-in on Wednesday in central Barcelona to protest sedition convictions for local separatist leaders.

The top Spanish court gave jail terms ranging from nine to 13 years to nine former Catalan leaders on October 14 for their role in organizing a referendum on a split from Spain.

"We have decided to set up tents in the street and here we'll stay. It's up to students how long it will last," Marti Pedret, one of those camping in University Square, told Sputnik.

Those taking part in the protest action told Sputnik they had been angered by what they saw as "regression in fundamental rights."

"As a new generation, we are concerned by this regression," Pedret, who studies law at Autonomous University of Barcelona, said, adding that the jailed separatists should be released.

Students walked out of classrooms for two after independence leaders were jailed, and called for an indefinite strike starting Tuesday. Two of the regional universities agreed to close eyes to absences due to protests.