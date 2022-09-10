Catalonia Activates Mosquito Monitoring System After Detection of Dengue Case - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The government of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia has activated a monitoring system for the Aedes albopictus mosquito species, better known as the tiger mosquito, after a tourist from France was found to have dengue fever, Spanish media reported on Friday.

On August 26, French health authorities reported that a 16-year-old girl contracted dengue fever after a holiday in Catalonia. This is the first case of this disease detected in Spain in 2022.

Local authorities do not specify in which districts of the community the monitoring system was launched, Spanish newspaper El Pais said.

Dengue fever is a viral infection caused by the bite of an infected mosquito. The disease is widespread in Southeast Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Caribbean nations. According to the World Health Organization, there is no special treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for individuals with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that one can get infected with different types of dengue four times.