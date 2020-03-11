MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The authorities of Spain's autonomous region of Catalonia are introducing measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, including banning all public events with more than 1000 participants, President of the Catalan government Quim Torra said on Wednesday.

"All public events in closed quarters or open-air with more than 1000 people are canceled or postponed," Torra said during a press conference.

If the number of participants is less then 1000 its must still be slashed by a third. These limitations will remain in force for 15 days.

The authorities also recommended that hospitals postpone non-emergency visits from patients. Athletic events will take place with empty seats except for those in which players are underaged so that their parents can be present.

Torra did not rule out even harsher measures in the future.

According to adviser Alba Verges, the spread of COVID-19 is currently under control.

Per Spain's Health Ministry, Catalonia currently has a total of 156 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at three.