UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia Locks Down 200,000 Over Virus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:33 PM

Catalonia locks down 200,000 over virus outbreak

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Saturday locked down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Saturday locked down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus.

Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra told reporters there had been a "sharp rise" in infections in Segria, a zone that includes the town of Lerida some 150 kilometres (90 miles) west of Barcelona.

Nobody would be allowed to enter or leave the area, gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned and visits to retirement homes halted, officials said.

The move came as the summer holiday started in Spain and the country began re-admitting visitors from 12 countries outside the European Union, two weeks after allowing people from the EU's visa-free Schengen zone and Britain to return.

Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic with 28,385 deaths, Europe's fourth-highest toll after the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus and only recently began to open up.

Barcelona celebrated another milestone in its bid to reopen on Saturday, with visitors allowed back into the Sagrada Familia -- an imposing modernist basilica that is among Spain's most visited buildings.

In the first phase of its reopening, health workers were the first to be allowed back as a tribute to their work battling the pandemic.

On Friday, Spain registered 17 virus deaths within 24 hours, its highest daily toll since June 19.

The total number of cases now stands at 250,545 in a country of 47 million.

Lerida province, which includes the Segria area, has so far recorded just over 4,000 cases -- 60 new infections were reported on Friday.

Related Topics

World Europe France European Union Barcelona Spain Italy United Kingdom June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

1 hour ago

Wearing Mask Becomes Mandatory in Public Places in ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal expresses condolence with families of died S ..

1 minute ago

Ceremony held to mark 100 days of determination ag ..

11 minutes ago

Explosion at Power Plant in Iranian City of Ahvaz ..

11 minutes ago

AAC imposes fines of transporters for overcharging ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.