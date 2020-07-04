UrduPoint.com
Catalonia Places 200,000 People Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Catalonia places 200,000 people under coronavirus lockdown

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Saturday locked down an area with around 200,000 residents near the town of Lerida following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Saturday locked down an area with around 200,000 residents near the town of Lerida following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus.

"We have decided to confine the del Segria zone following data confirming a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections," Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra told reporters, adding that no one would be allowed to enter or leave the area.

