Catalonia places 200,000 people under coronavirus lockdown

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Saturday locked down an area with around 200,000 residents near the town of Lerida following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus.

"We have decided to confine the del Segria zone following data confirming a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections," Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra told reporters, adding that no one would be allowed to enter or leave the area.