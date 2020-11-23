Catalonia Reopens Hospitality Businesses After 5-Week Ban - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Catalonia allowed hospitality businesses to return to work after over a month of closure, Spanish news agency RTVE reported on Monday.

From this Monday, restaurants and bars will be open from 06:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) to 21:30 p.m.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be open with 50 percent of its capacity and with maximum 500 people. Malls of more than 800 square meters (8611 square feet) area will have to contain 30 percent of people.

On November 21, the government of Catalonia presented a plan comprising four phases of quarantine relaxation. The decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days allowed Catalonia to enter the first phase of the plan.

While the hotel sector resume its activity, from this Monday Spain begins to require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from all the tourists who enter Spain by air or sea from travelers from high coronavirus risk countries. The test should be taken no more than 72 hours before the departure.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.5 million positive cases where over 42,600 people have died. Catalonia has slightly decreased a number of coronavirus patients. The region has confirmed 1,204 new cases in the last 24 hours which is over 600 cases fewer than the previous date.