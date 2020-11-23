UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia Reopens Hospitality Businesses After 5-Week Ban - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Catalonia Reopens Hospitality Businesses After 5-Week Ban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Catalonia allowed hospitality businesses to return to work after over a month of closure, Spanish news agency RTVE reported on Monday.

From this Monday, restaurants and bars will be open from 06:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) to 21:30 p.m.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be open with 50 percent of its capacity and with maximum 500 people. Malls of more than 800 square meters (8611 square feet) area will have to contain 30 percent of people.

On November 21, the government of Catalonia presented a plan comprising four phases of quarantine relaxation. The decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days allowed Catalonia to enter the first phase of the plan.

While the hotel sector resume its activity, from this Monday Spain begins to require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from all the tourists who enter Spain by air or sea from travelers from high coronavirus risk countries. The test should be taken no more than 72 hours before the departure.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.5 million positive cases where over 42,600 people have died. Catalonia has slightly decreased a number of coronavirus patients. The region has confirmed 1,204 new cases in the last 24 hours which is over 600 cases fewer than the previous date.

Related Topics

Hotel Died Spain November All From Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

26 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

26 minutes ago

CDA to construct 100 public toilets in capital

7 minutes ago

CDA starts development work at sector I-15

7 minutes ago

Greece to Open COVID-19 Mobile Medical Unit in Hot ..

7 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutor to Look Into Arrest of Journalist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.