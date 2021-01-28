UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia Rivals Kick Off Campaign For Key Vote As Pandemic Rages

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Catalonia rivals kick off campaign for key vote as pandemic rages

Spanish rivals were set to kick off campaigns on Thursday for regional elections in Catalonia that could help settle a years-long separatist crisis, if the coronavirus contagion does not torpedo the vote

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Spanish rivals were set to kick off campaigns on Thursday for regional elections in Catalonia that could help settle a years-long separatist crisis, if the coronavirus contagion does not torpedo the vote.

The separatist parties that lead the regional government are battling for control of the local parliament with the Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has made it a priority to resolve a crisis that led to a short-lived declaration of independence in 2017 after a banned referendum.

A poor performance by the hardline separatist party that heads the ruling coalition would be likely to calm calls for another referendum or further moves to full independence.

However, the courts are still deciding whether to allow the February 14 poll.

The Catalan government wanted the vote pushed back to May 30 because of increasing virus infections but judges suspended the date change after smaller parties objected to the delay.

The court now has until February 8 to give its final ruling.

Catalan separatists have governed the region of around 7.8 million people since 2015 but recent polls suggest the Socialists -- who are fielding former health minister Salvador Illa as their most high-profile candidate -- could come in first place.

Taking office may not be so easy though as separatist parties are likely to once again be able to cobble a governing majority if they join forces.

The vote will decide the make up of Catalonia's 135-strong regional parliament, which decides health and education policy in the region.

