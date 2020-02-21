UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia Starts Investigating Bulgarian Prime Minister For Money Laundering - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Catalonia Starts Investigating Bulgarian Prime Minister for Money Laundering - Reports

The Catalan autonomous police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, and the anti-corruption department of the Spanish Prosecutor General's Office have launched an investigation into Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's possible involvement in money laundering in Spain, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Catalan autonomous police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, and the anti-corruption department of the Spanish Prosecutor General's Office have launched an investigation into Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's possible involvement in money laundering in Spain, media reported on Friday.

According to Catalonia's El Periodico newspaper, the investigation is related to a wider international money laundering case started by the Catalan police after it received a compliant in March from Bulgarian NGO MC BUUP about suspected fraud on the part of former Bulgarian model Borislava Yovcheva, who is said to have had a relationship with the prime minister.

According to the newspaper, she acquired luxury property in Barcelona, including a villa worth three million euros (over $3.

2 million), via two companies Numin Invest SL and EMA BGS SL headquartered in the Catalan capital. According to the inquiry, these firms received over five million euros since 2013 from individuals who are not permanent residents of Spain.

According to the Mossos d'Esquadra, MC BUUP's complaint said that the money could be associated with undeclared funds of senior Bulgarian government officials. Within the context, the the police force has requested that the income, tax returns, bank cells, credit cards and other bank details of Yovcheva and several other individuals be checked.

With regard to the Borissov investigation, police said they would not make the details public until the probe was finished, El Periodico reported.

The prime minister has meanwhile denied any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Bank Barcelona Spain Money March Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

36 minutes ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

36 minutes ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

36 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

40 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.