Catalonia Tense Ahead Of Verdict In Separatist Trial

Sat 28th September 2019

Tensions are mounting in Catalonia where pro-independence lawmakers have been sabre-rattling against Madrid as Spain's top court prepares to rule on the fate of 12 separatist leaders over a failed 2017 independence bid

Setting aside their divisions, Catalonia's pro-independence parties on Thursday adopted a clutch of motions granting legitimacy to "civil disobedience", demanding the withdrawal of Spain's national police from the wealthy northeastern region, and calling for an amnesty for the leaders soon to be judged by the Supreme Court.

The move came on the same day that seven Catalan separatists suspected of preparing violent attacks were charged with belonging to a "terrorist organisation".

Although the declarations by the Catalan parliament are purely symbolic, given it does not have the authority to make such decisions, the central government in Madrid hit back on Friday, saying it would take legal action.

"This government is not willing to accept any attack... on the constitution," warned government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa following Friday's cabinet meeting.

Such declarations by the regional government bear a worrying similarity to similar motions passed ahead of the failed independence bid on October 1, 2017, that triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

"It's evident that the parliament set in motion the start of its strategy of confrontation yesterday" as called for by former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont "which is going to result in more tension", Marius Carol, director of the La Vanguardia, Catalonia's leading daily, wrote in an editorial.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after the failed independence bid to avoid prosecution and keeps a strong hold over Catalan politics from there.

