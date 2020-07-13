MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Spain's Catalonia region will continue imposing a lockdown in its western area of Segria despite a court prohibition, the regional authorities announced on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the regional government decided to quarantine a part of the Segria comarca, including the city of Lleida, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

A local judge ruled the decision to be unlawful as the local outbreaks are under control, and only the Spanish government can implement such measures.

"We do not agree and do not accept the court's decision," president of the Catalan government Quim Torra said.

Last week, Catalonia made wearing face masks mandatory over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Lleida.

As of last Friday, Spain has confirmed a total of 253,908 cases, 63,888 of them in Catalonia, along with a death toll of 28,403.