Catalonia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Vote on Feb 14 as Planned - High Court

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Catalonia will hold a snap parliamentary election on February 14 as planned, despite the decision Catalonia's acting President Pere Aragones to postpone the vote, Catalonia's High Court of Justice said on Friday.

On January 15, Aragones said that Spain's autonomous community would postpone the election for May 30 due to COVID-19 fears.

"The election in the Catalan parliament will be held on the initially planned date, that is on February 14, 2021," the court said.

In September 2020, the Supreme Court of Spain disqualified former Catalan President Quim Torra from office over violation of approved electoral practices during the 2019 general election.

The Catalan parliament refused to choose a new government leader and was subsequently dismissed, which was why Catalonia had to schedule snap elections.

Over the past two weeks, the autonomous community registered over 140,000 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of infections reaching 498,000, according to the Catalan government.