Catalonia To Shut Nightclubs Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Catalonia to Shut Nightclubs Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Catalan health department announced on Friday that it will close all nightclubs and discos in a bid to get the coronavirus outbreak back under control.

"The epidemiological situation in Catalonia has forced us to take special measures and close some public spaces in order to slow down the spread of the virus," it said in a statement.

Nightclubs and discos will be shut for 15 days starting Saturday midnight. Bars, restaurants and casinos in Barcelona and more than 60 municipalities will be open until midnight.

The northeastern regions of Catalonia and Aragon have emerged as epicenters of coronavirus rebound in Spain after it exited the nationwide lockdown in June. Catalonia accounts for 72,919 cases out of the nation's 272,421.

More Stories From World

