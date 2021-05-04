Catalonia Will Cancel Curfew, Open Borders on May 9 - Acting President

The government of Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia will not prolong the coronavirus curfew after May 9, and will reopen the borders of the region for all arrivals, Catalonia's acting president, Pere Aragones, said on Tuesday

On May 9, Spain will abandon the high alert regime which was imposed in late October. This includes the cancellation of curfews introduced in various regions, though the authorities of autonomous communities may decide to prolong curfews in their territories and introduce other restrictive measures approved by the country's Supreme Court.

"After analyzing the epidemiological data and taking into account a good pace of vaccination, starting on Sunday, May 9, night curfews will be canceled, and entry and exit from Catalonia will be restored," Aragones said at a press conference.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, more than 3.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 78,200 have died. A high-alert regime has been introduced in Spain, a curfew is in effect, and movement between autonomous communities is restricted.

Aragones noted that sanitary measures may be revised again in case the epidemiological situation worsens.