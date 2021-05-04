UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia Will Cancel Curfew, Open Borders On May 9 - Acting President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Catalonia Will Cancel Curfew, Open Borders on May 9 - Acting President

The government of Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia will not prolong the coronavirus curfew after May 9, and will reopen the borders of the region for all arrivals, Catalonia's acting president, Pere Aragones, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The government of Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia will not prolong the coronavirus curfew after May 9, and will reopen the borders of the region for all arrivals, Catalonia's acting president, Pere Aragones, said on Tuesday.

On May 9, Spain will abandon the high alert regime which was imposed in late October. This includes the cancellation of curfews introduced in various regions, though the authorities of autonomous communities may decide to prolong curfews in their territories and introduce other restrictive measures approved by the country's Supreme Court.

"After analyzing the epidemiological data and taking into account a good pace of vaccination, starting on Sunday, May 9, night curfews will be canceled, and entry and exit from Catalonia will be restored," Aragones said at a press conference.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, more than 3.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 78,200 have died. A high-alert regime has been introduced in Spain, a curfew is in effect, and movement between autonomous communities is restricted.

Aragones noted that sanitary measures may be revised again in case the epidemiological situation worsens.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Died Alert Spain May October Sunday All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Attorney General Requests Budget Increase to Co ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Finds Clusters Linked to Indian Mutant Stra ..

2 minutes ago

Italy, G20 look to return of tourism

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 pandemic has led to a 50% decline in Hepa ..

2 minutes ago

15 booked, 10 fined for SOPs violations at Sabzi M ..

50 minutes ago

Youme-e-Ali observed amid tight security

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.