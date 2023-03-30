UrduPoint.com

Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leader Laura Borras To 4 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The High Court of Catalonia on Thursday sentenced Laura Borras, the leader of the opposition Junts per Catalunya party, to four and a half years in prison and a total of 13 years' disqualification from holding public office for document forgery and other violations when she headed the Institution of Catalan Letters from 2013-2017

"The court sentences Laura Borras to four and a half years in prison for forgery and nine years of disqualification (from holding public office) for abuse of office," the court's press release said.

In addition to the prison sentence for document fraud, the court fined Borras 36,000 Euros ($39,310) and deprived her of the right to hold public office for another 4 years, although the prosecution had originally asked for a 21-year professional disqualification, the statement said, adding that the court, however, proposed that the government grant Borras a partial pardon, but only for the prison sentence.

In 2021, Borras was elected President of the Parliament of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, despite the fact that at the time she was already under judicial investigation for her possible involvement in corruption.

Borras was removed from office in July 2022.

Criminal charges were also filed against two previous speakers of the Catalan parliament. Carme Forcadell, who headed the regional legislature from 2015 to January 2018, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison in connection with the Catalan authorities' illegal referendum on independence and the declaration of independence by parliament in October 2017.

Roger Torrent, speaker of the previous parliament from 2018 to 2021, may also be convicted. In early March 2023, prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for disobeying the decisions of the Constitutional Court, namely for allowing the legislature to consider several draft resolutions related to Catalonia's right to self-determination and condemning the Spanish monarchy.

