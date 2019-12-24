UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitions Top Spanish Court For Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitions Top Spanish Court for Release

Catalonia's former vice president Oriol Junqueras, who is being held in prison, demanded on Tuesday that the top Spanish court order his release, according to his lawyer

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Catalonia's former vice president Oriol Junqueras, who is being held in prison, demanded on Tuesday that the top Spanish court order his release, according to his lawyer.

The EU Court of Justice ruled last week that Junqueras, who was elected to serve as a member of the European Parliament in May while in prison, was entitled to immunity to take up his seat.

Andreu Van den Eynde, Junqueras' defense attorney, sent a petition to Spain's Supreme Court invoking the EU court's order as a premise for dropping sedition charges passed in October.

The lawyer told the court in Madrid that his defendant should be released immediately so that he could travel to France to receive his EU lawmaker ID in Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament.

Junqueras was given 13 years in prison for his role in organizing an independence vote in Catalonia in 2017. The simultaneous conviction of nine former Catalan leaders triggered violent protests in the Spanish autonomous community.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Vote Immunity France Strasbourg Madrid Van Independence Spain May October 2017 Top Court

Recent Stories

Greece says to borrow up to 8 billion euros in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Court granted bail to Sanaullah; not acquitted him ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Observation Posts in Idlib Slow Down Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Every religion teaches love, tolerance: DG Radio

14 minutes ago

Muhammad Tahir Hassan assigned charge of PIO, PID

2 minutes ago

Japan, Belarus envoys pay courtesy call on Hammad ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.