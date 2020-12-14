MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Police in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia have carried out a large-scale operation in Barcelona, detaining over 20 people for cultivating and trafficking cannabis, the Catalan police force Mossos d'Esquadra said on Monday.

According to police press statement, the operation took place on December 4, during which the police carried out 23 searches and found 15 cannabis plantations. Almost 16,000 plants and other marijuana derivatives worth about 1 million Euros ($1.

2 million) were seized.

The 22 detainees are of different nationalities: Spanish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Iranian, Colombian, Chinese, Serbian and Argentinian.

The detainees are charged with cultivating and trafficking of the psychoactive drug, belonging to a criminal organization and illegal use of electricity to support their plantations, which is equal to the average annual consumption of 368 houses.

The investigation lasted two years and ended with an operation in which almost 300 police agents took part.