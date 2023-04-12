MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) President of the Government of Catalonia Pere Aragones said on Tuesday that he was activating the process of drawing up the so-called Clarity Agreement, which will be instrumental in resolving the political conflict related to the Catalan independence movement.

"The conflict with the state has been blocked for too long, and we will only be able to move forward if we identify new proposals. Hence the Catalan proposal for a clarity agreement that we are beginning to put in motion," he said during a press conference, as quoted by Spanish radio and television service RTVE.

The agreement covers several steps, according to Aragones. First, the government of Catalonia will direct a set of questions regarding the possible mechanisms for solving the conflict between Catalonia and the Spanish state to a group of academics who will prepare a preliminary report. Then, after the Spanish municipal elections, which will take place on May 28, there will be several rounds of debates among Spanish political parties.

Finally, in autumn 2023, eight debates will take place within different focus groups representing the citizens of Catalonia, he said.

The results of all these discussions will be included in the final report, which may be ready in 2024, helping Aragones to present the Catalan proposal for an independence referendum to the Spanish government, RTVE reported, citing its sources in the Catalan government.

In January, Aragones told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the issue of Catalonia's independence was not yet over and insisted on holding a referendum.

In the October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, over 90% of voters supported Catalonia's independence. The Spanish government refused to recognize the results of the vote, the turnout for which fell below 50% and stood at 43%.