Catalonia's Pro-Independence March Reaches Final Point In Barcelona

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Catalonia's Pro-Independence March Reaches Final Point in Barcelona

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Participants of the so-called "Freedom March," departing from various cities of Catalonia to Barcelona on Wednesday, reached the final point of their route at the alley of Gracia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Friday.

The march's columns stopped on four streets on opposite sides of the intersection. There is no official data on exactly how many people are participating in this action.

Participants chant: "Independence!" and "The streets will always be ours!".

Five columns left for Barcelona on Wednesday - from Girona, Vic, Berga, Tarrega and Tarragona. Supporters from other cities and towns joined them along the route. Catalan President Quim Torra, as well as other members of his government, joined the column walking from Girona for a small section.

Many streets are now blocked due to actions in the center of Barcelona, some metro stations are closed, and bus traffic is limited.

Near the headquarters of the National Police there was a fight between law enforcement officers and protesters, two young people were detained.

Protests erupted throughout Spain and particularly in Catalonia on Monday, following a controversial ruling by the Supreme Court to sentence several of the region's independence leaders to lengthy prison terms.

The ongoing protests have drawn international attention as they have quickly turned violent. Hundreds of people, including protesters and law enforcement agents have been injured in clashes, over 100 were detained.

