The water reservoirs in Catalonia are only 30% full amid the heat wave in Spain, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Tuesday, citing data from a local water resources management agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The water reservoirs in Catalonia are only 30% full amid the heat wave in Spain, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Tuesday, citing data from a local water resources management agency.

Catalonia's reservoirs are replenished by the Ebro River and its tributaries, the newspaper said, adding that these infrastructure facilities are designed to store almost 695 cubic hectometers (183.5 trillion gallons) of water.

In July, the situation worsened, and the reservoirs are now only less than 30% full due to a lack of rainfall amid the heat wave, the report said.

The water reserves have been somewhat replenished after last week's rains; however, if the current dynamics are maintained, the water level in the reservoirs could be as low as during the historic drought of 2007, when the reservoirs were only 21% full, the report said.

The exceptionally hot summer season in 2023 has impacted the entire western Europe. In Germany and Greece, forest fires started due to the extremely hot and dry weather. In France, restrictions on the use of water were introduced in a number of municipalities due to the risk of drought, and swimming pools were closed. Residents of several Spanish regions, mainly the southern part of the Iberian Peninsula, suffer from water supply shortages. In some Spanish cities, any use of water that is not essential has been prohibited.