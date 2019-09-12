UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalonia's Secession Supporters Riot Outside Parliament In Barcelona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Catalonia's Secession Supporters Riot Outside Parliament in Barcelona

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Radical supporters of Catalonia's secession from Spain rioted outside the parliament building in Barcelona, demanding independence, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

More than a 100 people gathered outside the Catalan parliament, throwing smoke grenades and cans at the police. They also took down down barriers and burned the Spanish flag. Young people chanted "the streets will always be ours" and "independence" and shouted at officers.

The police called on the crowd to disperse, warning that otherwise they could use force against them.

As a result, they cleared the front of the parliament, and detained at least one person.

Approximately 600,000 Catalans rallied for independence in Barcelona earlier in the day. It ended peacefully, however several hundred people continued their way to the parliament.

Catalonia declared independence in October 2017 after a referendum found that the majority of those who voted wanted a split from Spain. The turnout was less than 50 percent.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Young Split Barcelona Independence Spain October 2017 From

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

2 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

2 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.