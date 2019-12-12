UrduPoint.com
'Catastophic' Floods Could Usher In Famine In S.Sudan: WFP

Devastating flooding in South Sudan following a fierce drought could tip parts of the country into famine in the next few months, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Devastating flooding in South Sudan following a fierce drought could tip parts of the country into famine in the next few months, the World food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday.

According to the UN refugee agency nearly one million people were affected by floodwaters that submerged entire towns, compounding an already dire humanitarian situation after six years of war.

The WFP said that 5.5 million people are expected to be going hungry in early 2020 -- the time at which the population is generally benefiting from their harvest in October and November of the previous year.

An earlier harvest failed due to drought. This time crops have been washed away.

