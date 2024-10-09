'Catastophic' Hurricane Milton Approaches Florida
Tampa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A "catastrophic" Hurricane Milton was closing in on the storm-battered state of Florida on Wednesday as US officials pleaded with residents to flee or risk dying.
President Joe Biden warned that the Category 5 storm could be the worst natural disaster to hit the state in a century.
As the second huge hurricane in as many weeks rumbled toward Florida's west coast, people raced to board up homes and flee.
"It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole," Biden said from the White House on Tuesday, urging those under orders to leave to "evacuate now, now, now."
By Wednesday morning (0900 GMT) Milton was located 300 miles (485 km) southwest of Tampa, generating maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
"Milton remains a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane," said the NHC, forecasting the storm to make landfall on the Florida Gulf coast late Wednesday night.
It "is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida," it said.
Tampa city mayor Jane Castor warned residents on CNN: "If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die."
At a news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis ticked off town after town in danger.
"Basically the entire peninsula portion of Florida is under some type of either a watch or a warning," he said.
Airlines put on extra flights out of Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota, as highways clogged up with escaping traffic and gas stations sold out of fuel.
- Walls of water -
Hurricane expert Michael Lowry warned that in the Tampa area, home to about three million people, Milton's storm surge "could double the storm surge levels observed two weeks ago during Helene," which brought massive flooding.
Biden postponed a major trip to Germany and Angola to oversee the Federal response, as storm relief efforts have emerged as a political battleground ahead of the November 5 presidential election.
Donald Trump has tapped into frustration about the emergency response after Hurricane Helene and fueled it with disinformation, falsely claiming that disaster money had been spent instead on migrants.
Biden slammed Trump's comments as "un-American," while Vice President Kamala Harris warned about the danger that misinformation posed to the federal response.
In a scene of frantic preparation repeated all over Florida, dozens of cars lined up at a sports facility in Tampa to pick up sandbags to protect their homes from flooding.
John Gomez, 75, ignored official advice and traveled all the way from Chicago to try to save a second house he has in Florida.
"I think it's better to be here in case something happens," Gomez said waiting in line.
