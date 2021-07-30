UrduPoint.com

Caterpillar See Profits Jump Despite Reticence In Key Industries

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:29 PM

Caterpillar see profits jump despite reticence in key industries

Caterpillar reported a jump in second-quarter profits Friday driven by higher sales across its divisions, but said customers in major industries were still avoiding new investments

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Caterpillar reported a jump in second-quarter profits Friday driven by higher sales across its divisions, but said customers in major industries were still avoiding new investments.

The company's results showed the benefits of the recovery in the global economy from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, led by construction profits, which nearly doubled in the quarter.

"We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three Primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets," said Chief Executive Jim Umpleby.

But Umpleby did not provide profit-per-share forecasts, citing the "highly fluid environment" in a conference call with analysts.

Umpleby said that key clients were holding back on big capital spending initiatives that drive demand for Caterpillar's industrial machines.

While there has been a "steady improvement in mining," companies overall "continue to display capital discipline," Umpleby said.

Regarding oil and gas, "we do feel good about a gradual turn in that business. Oil prices are supportive of investment," Umpleby said. "But again, our customers are displaying that capital discipline." The IMF earlier this week reiterated its forecast for six percent global growth in 2021, but warned that developing countries were falling behind in the push to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19.

Economists have also expressed worries the Delta variant and other Covid-19 strands could slow the global rebound.

Earnings for the second quarter came in at $1.4 billion, up from $458 million in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 28.9 percent to $12.9 billion.

Shares fell 3.8 percent to $204.57 in midday trading.

jmb/cs

Related Topics

IMF Business Company Oil Gas Market All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic-Hit Halal Trade May Recover by 2022 - Tur ..

Pandemic-Hit Halal Trade May Recover by 2022 - Turkish Accreditation Agency

31 seconds ago
 European loss emphasises scale of Postecoglou's ta ..

European loss emphasises scale of Postecoglou's task at Celtic

32 seconds ago
 Aunt drives for months in US with dead kids in tru ..

Aunt drives for months in US with dead kids in trunk

36 seconds ago
 PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir C ..

PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir Chohan

13 minutes ago
 Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities ..

Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities to be enhanced: Health Minist ..

13 minutes ago
 WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding ..

WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.