Cathay Inspects A350 Fleet After Engine Component Failure

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has temporarily grounded its fleet of A350 aircraft for inspections after a "first of its type" engine component failure forced a flight to Zurich to turn back on Monday.

Cathay is conducting fleet-wide inspection of its 48 Airbus A350 aircraft and "a number of aircraft will be out of service for several days", the airline said in a statement Monday night.

The airline has cancelled 24 return flights up until the end of Tuesday, it added.

Eight of Cathay's nine flights from Hong Kong to Singapore on Tuesday were axed, according to the airline's website.

Flights to Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei and Osaka were cancelled as well.

The move came after a Cathay flight to Zurich on Monday was forced to return and the company identified an engine component failure, it said, without saying which component.

"This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide," the airline said.

A precautionary fleet-wide inspection found a number of the same engine components that needed to be replaced, according to Cathay.

Cathay engineering director Keith Brown said the company was liaising with Hong Kong's aviation authorities as well as the aircraft and engine manufacturers.

"Each aircraft is undergoing a rigorous inspection," Brown said, according to the statement.

"Upon completion, the aircraft cleared for operation will return to service, while those identified with technical issues will undergo further repair and maintenance work."

Cathay is among the largest operators worldwide of the A350 jet.

