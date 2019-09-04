UrduPoint.com
Cathay Pacific Chairman John Slosar Steps Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:19 PM

Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar steps down

Cathay Pacific announced Wednesday its chairman John Slosar is stepping down to retire, the latest high-profile executive to leave the troubled airline after it drew Beijing's ire over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Cathay Pacific announced Wednesday its chairman John Slosar is stepping down to retire, the latest high-profile executive to leave the troubled airline after it drew Beijing's ire over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The flagship carrier has had a torrid few weeks after Chinese state media and authorities blasted the company because some of its 27,000 employees had taken part in -- or were sympathetic to -- anti-government protests currently rocking Hong Kong.

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Cathay said Slosar, 63, had stepped down and will be replaced as chairman by Patrick Healy, a veteran from the Swire Group conglomerate, the airline's majority shareholder.

"His resignation is due to his retirement," the statement said, adding that the changes would take effect from November 6 at the conclusion of the company's board meeting.

