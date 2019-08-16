Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".

He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay's main shareholder.