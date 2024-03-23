Catherine, Princess Of Wales Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Friday announced that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy, asking for "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.
Kate, as she is widely known, said the discovery of cancer, after successful abdominal surgery in January, was "a huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day".
The 42-year-old princess did not disclose the exact nature of the cancer but described the last few months since she went into hospital as "incredibly tough" for her and her family.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she added in a video statement, filmed on Wednesday at Windsor.
"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Kate for her bravery in making the statement, and said she had "the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery".
The White House also sent a message of support.
