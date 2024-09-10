Catherine, Princess Of Wales Focused On Staying 'cancer Free' After Chemo Ends
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 08:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales announced Monday that she was cancer-free but on a long road to "full recovery", in a highly emotional video message following a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
The heartfelt announcement will provide welcome relief for Britain's royal family after a troubled year in which head of state King Charles III also revealed he was battling cancer.
"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said in a message on X and Instagram.
The princess, 42, said the last nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the family -- her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.
Catherine, a future queen seen as a key figure in maintaining the royals' position in a changing Britain, added that "doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said.
